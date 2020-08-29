JUDITH FELSENFELD

FELSENFELD--Judith, beloved wife to Carl, mom to Peter, grandma to Sierra, passed away August 25th. Proud descendent of the Mokover family, Judy was the gifted author of "Blaustein's Kiss" and many other short stories. Judith was also a talented pianist and Scrabble player. Her greatest joy was being "Ima" to her great-grandson Otto, to whom she was the sun. She will be sorely missed by the many who loved her, including her writing group and her BJ & Symphony Space families.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store