FIEDLER--Judith, passed away on April 1 from complications of COVID-19, at 94 years young. Beloved wife of 55 years of Alan ("Buddy") Fiedler who pre-deceased her. Devoted and cherished mother of Joel (Vicky) Fiedler and Meryl Lieberman (Howard Gould). Adored grandmother of Anjuli, Adrien and Ian Fiedler and Mallory Lieberman, and great-grandmother of the love of her life, Arden Sage. In recent years, adored by her stepgrandchildren Griffin, Danica (John) and Devon Gould. Loved and admired sister, aunt and friend. A matriarch extraordinaire with a zest for life, indomitable spirit and loving heart. She lived life to the fullest to the very end. She leaves a huge hole in our family but a rich and everlasting legacy. You, Dad and Aunt Florrie are together again. Rest in eternal peace. Donations in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.



