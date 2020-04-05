FIEDLER--Judith, passed away on April 1 from complications of COVID-19, at 94 years young. Beloved wife of 55 years of Alan ("Buddy") Fiedler who pre-deceased her. Devoted and cherished mother of Joel (Vicky) Fiedler and Meryl Lieberman (Howard Gould). Adored grandmother of Anjuli, Adrien and Ian Fiedler and Mallory Lieberman, and great-grandmother of the love of her life, Arden Sage. In recent years, adored by her stepgrandchildren Griffin, Danica (John) and Devon Gould. Loved and admired sister, aunt and friend. A matriarch extraordinaire with a zest for life, indomitable spirit and loving heart. She lived life to the fullest to the very end. She leaves a huge hole in our family but a rich and everlasting legacy. You, Dad and Aunt Florrie are together again. Rest in eternal peace. Donations in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020