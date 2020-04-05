FIEDLER--Judith. The partners and staff of the law firm of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry express profound sorrow at the death of Judith Fiedler, aged 94, the beloved mother of one of our founding partners, Meryl Lieberman. We express our deepest sympathy to Meryl and her brother Dr. Joel Fiedler, and their families. Judy was a favorite employee of Traub Lieberman for 14 years until her early retirement at age 91. She is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020