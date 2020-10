Or Copy this URL to Share

GERARD--Judith. Loving wife of the late Emanuel. Devoted mother of Stephen, Ethan, Todd and Jeremy. Adoring grandmother of Gabrielle, Sofie and Manny, and, adoring great- grandmother of Rowan and Jude. May Judith's memory be a blessing to all those she knew.





