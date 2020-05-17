GOLD--Judith. Judy Silberfein Gold, May 8 in Albany. Survived by Steve (Bonnie); Sue; granddaughters Emily and Jackie; siblings Stephen (Linda) andJane; and many family and friends. Predeceased by husband Emanuel R. (Manny) Gold; sons Jeffrey and Adam; parents Ann (Permut) and George J. Silberfein; brother Michael. Details https://levinememorialchap el.com/tribute/details/3938/J udith-Gold/obituary.html
Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.