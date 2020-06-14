JUDITH HANDELMAN

HANDELMAN--Judith G., who was born in New York City to Albert and Helen Gresser, died on June 11, 2020 at her home in Sarasota, FL, with family by her side. She was 94. She earned her BA at University of New Mexico and her MA at Montclair State Teacher's College. She and her husband, Benjamin Handelman, would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary in August. They raised their three sons, Edward, Albert and Jay in River Edge, N.J. She worked as a teacher. After retirement, she had homes in Sarasota and Cape Cod. She is survived by her husband; sons Edward (Patsy), Albert (Paula), Jay (Brian); grandchildren David (Lauren), Ben, Corinne and Michael; and her brother, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to All Faith's Food Bank in Sarasota, FL or Mazon, a Jewish Response to World Hunger.





