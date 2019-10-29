Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Heffernan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1945 - 2019

Judith Heffernan made her journey home on Monday, October 28, 2019 after an extended illness. Judy was born on August 27, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York. Judy will be most remembered for her incredible humor and her fierce love for her family. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She and her husband of 56 years, Thomas Heffernan, made their home in South Florida in 1993 after moving from Fairfield County, Connecticut. She and Tom shared a rare and beautiful love and friendship that began in 1958 and was a constant source of inspiration to their children. Judy valued education of any kind and opened her mind and heart to new understandings. She graduated from Lynn University summa cum laude on May 4, 1996 with a bachelor's degree in Healthcare Administration and had a very successful career in senior living until her retirement in 2011.

Judy was an amazing soul who touched every person she knew with compassion, love, and her phenomenal wit. She is survived by her husband Thomas Heffernan; her loving daughters Susan Mastrangelo and her husband John; Laura Wengel and her husband Walter; and Melissa Abbott and her husband Jeff. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Judy was also a strong animal rights advocate. Her fur babies, Tula and Oliver, will feel her presence always. In lieu of flowers, Judy asked that we donate to Tri-County Humane Society (tricountyanimalrescue.com) or The Colon Cancer Alliance (https://www.ccalliance.org/donate) Published on NYTimes.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019

