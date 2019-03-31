HYMAN--Judith R., of Philadelphia on March 26. Born in Hartford, CT on October 18, 1934, to Bebe and Maxwell Rulnick. She was predeceased by a loving husband, Irwin Hyman (Ike), and son, Charles Hyman (Chuck). Judith's life was dedicated to philanthropy and social justice, and she led many initiatives to support distinguished institutions in the arts, education, literacy, healthcare and social services, including Barnard College, Weill Cornell Medical Center, the Shoah Foundation, The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. She most recently served on the board of wePAC (West Philadelphia Alliance for Children). An ardent reader, traveler art-and-music-lover, Judith was devoted to her family and wide circle of friends and was admired for her wit, her generosity, her kindness and her passion for improving people's lives. She is survived by her sister, Dianne Rulnick, sister-in-law Kathleen Candy, daughter Pamela Kingsberry, son-in- law Donald Kingsberry, daughter-in-law Barbara Hyman, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. A memorial celebration of her life will take place in June. Donations in her memory may be made to WePAC. www.wepac.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019