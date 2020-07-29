1935 - 2020
Judith Ann Kaylor Klehr, of Madison, Wisconsin and Norman, Oklahoma, died peacefully of natural causes on June 28, 2020 in Madison. She was 84 years old. Judith was loved and admired around the world as a lifetime champion of workers' and civil rights, arts advocate, global citizen, writer, archivist, non-conformist matriarch of six daughters and best friend of Edwin Henry Klehr.
All 84 years of Judy's life were filled with a passion for equity and progress, generosity and care. She was a lifelong learner, and taught her daughters to be as well. A one-woman librarian/archivist, you knew Judy loved you when you received a packet bursting with articles about topics she deemed essential or simply amusing. Some of her life passions were visiting Kinko's Copy Center and the United States Post Office; hosting international scholars, poets, musicians and labor leaders; working for the Madison Book Cooperative; serving as Crossing Guard for the diverse student body from UW Eagle Heights Housing; driving the late shift for the UW Women's Transit Authority; serving meals for La Chaim; standing witness to memorials for Veterans of Peace; hosting Socialist Potlucks; serving as Ribbon Wrangler for the Shorewood Swim Team Sharks; maintaining the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Memorial in James Madison Park and attending the opera around the world.
Prompted by Judy's uncanny ability to ferret out unusual opportunities, the family thrived during a sabbatical at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1970 and her fearless booking of a voyage aboard the S.S. France in 1974 carried the family of eight behind the Iron Curtain for a year (with the International Research and Exchanges Board, IREX) in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, where she quickly found herself amongst friends.
Judith is survived by her daughters and sons-in-love, Celia Klehr (Sam White) of Madison, WI; Beth Klehr (Bill Bryan) of Austin, TX; Mary Klehr (Allen Cross) of Madison, WI; Tina Klehr of Madison, WI; Monica Klehr (Johnny Alvarez) of New York, NY and Jessica Klehr of Madison, WI. She will forever be affectionately known as Penguin to her granddaughters Elizabeth White and Katherine White (Matt Conrad), and as Poffertje to her grandchildren Lucie Maas and Dieder Maas. Judith was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Professor Edwin H. Klehr (Norman, OK); her parents Ernest and Dorothy Kaylor (Peoria, IL) and her younger brother, John F. Kaylor (Los Angeles, CA).
A celebration of Judith's life will be announced in this notice's guestbook. Until we can be together, we hope that her many friends and comrades around the world will find their own ways to mark her spirited life and continue the work to change this world, so beautiful and so lost, for the better.
Donations may be made to whichever nonprofit symbolizes your connection with Judith. Other suggestions include:
The Peace House in Oklahoma City:https://peacehouseok.org/
The Goodman Community Center in Madison, WI: https://www.goodmancenter.org/
World Literature Today: www.worldliteraturetoday.org/donate/
The League of Women Voters: https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin
Vote in every election, listen for every story and sing out every song. Judy would want that.