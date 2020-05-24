LISS--Judith Zelda. Judy Liss (Hirschberg), of New York City and Southampton, died May 9 at her daughter Jan's home. She will be missed every day by Jan (Jim Coddington), son Jonathan and his children Jack and Doris, family, and countless friends. Born February 13, 1926, she was predeceased by her husband Seymour, brother Robert Hirschberg and parents Samuel and Betty Hirschberg (Wolfe). A superlatively active New Yorker she touched the world every day of her life with a sunny joy and a boundless interest in others. For over 50 years, she was the Managing Director of The Paper Bag Players after having worked at the American Cancer Society. A committed citizen she also served as head of the League of Women Voters of New York City. Her love of dance, opera, theater, concerts, books, food, travel, and art was surpassed only by her love of the art of conversation. A memorial is planned for 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store