MALLIN--Judith Young. Judith Young Mallin died in New York City on September 4th. She was one of the last links to the Surrealist movement in America, a cultural historian who collected the stories, letters, artworks, arcana and ephemera of personalities including Dorothea Tanning, Juliet Man Ray, Leonara Carrington, Noma Copley and Carol Janeway for her archive. She was an art collector, interviewer, author, and gastronome. Her archive and art collection, along with her Surreal Dollhouse is now housed at The Philadelphia Museum of Art and inspired a book by the artist Tammy Nguyen in 2018. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Gressel, Adam Mallin, and Noah Mallin, and her grandchildren Alexandria Edelson and Hendrix Mallin. To her beloved grandchildren she was simply "Kiki." She was born in 1937 to Milton and Marion Young (nee Peterfreund), and attended Syracuse University. She married Joel Mallin in 1957 (they divorced in 1985.) Beginning in the 1970s she amassed the artworks and documents that would become the backbone of her archive. By the 1980s her apartment on Park Avenue became a salon where writers, actors, artists, chefs and fellow raconteurs gathered to discuss the arts, and she began to interview many of the surviving surrealists as she launched the Young-Mallin Archive. She also spent time interviewing food luminaries like MFK Fisher as a member of the James Beard Society. It was during this time that she consulted on the PBS series The Surreal Eye (1987) and the American Masters series in 1991 and was a lecturer at the London-Courtauld Institute of Surrealism in New York the same year. By the 1990s and into the 2000s Judith Mallin had moved her archive and the growing research around it to the West Village in a loft that the New York Daily News described as "NYC's most surreal apartment." There she continued to entertain researchers, friends, family and neighbors with gourmet meals and lengthy stimulating conversation. Two of her friends from this period, the playwright Glen Berger and Mark Polizzotti the Editor in Chief at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wrote introductions to Ms. Nguyen's book. Above all she was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and confidante, who cherished the memory of her sister Lois who predeceased her. There will be a private ceremony at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale.





