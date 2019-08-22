MATOS--Judith, of New Rochelle, NY, on August 20, 2019. Adored wife of Dr. Marshall Matos who was the love of her life. Beloved mother of Adam (Carrie), Jason (Laura) and Steven (Julie). Dearly loved grandmother of Clark, Elle and Jordan. Dear sister of Dr. Leonard Maliver and beloved sister-in-law of Susan, Jeffrey, Mara and Stewart. Cherished aunt of Amanda (Kobe), Lindsey, Melanie and Samantha. Judy was an esteemed occupational therapist who touched the lives of many children. She took great pride in her work. Her love of animals was legendary; Countless numbers of dogs and cats have lived the lives they so deserved because of her. Judy was fearless, courageous beyond words and had a great heart. Judy made the world a better place. Donations may be made in Judy's memory to the ASPCA at aspca.org or at stjude.org.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 22, 2019