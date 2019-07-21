McQUOWN--Judith, nee Judith Ellen Hershkowitz, April 8, 1941 - July 11, 2019. Wall Street analyst, entrepreneur, proud Scottie owner, and successful author of twelve books, including the bestselling "Inc.Yourself: How to Profit by Setting Up Your Own Corporation", which has been in continuous print since 1977 and has sold over 800,000 copies. Her latest work, "1,137 Secrets for Living Well with Diabetes", was published in 2017. Survived by brother Robert Hershkowitz, niece Kate Hershkowitz, nephew Jesse Hershkowitz, and grandnieces Annie and Eliza Hershkowitz. Also survived by loving cousins Laura and Joyce in New York and Charles, Elly, and Nao in Massachusetts and by many other cousins and devoted friends and caring neighbors. Family members want to express their gratitude to wonderful caregivers Dawn and Ann, to the compassionate staff of her coop building, and to physician and friend Dr. Ronald Tamler. A memorial service will be announced in The New York Times at a later date.



