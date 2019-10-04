MEADMORE--Judith. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death of Judith Meadmore, beloved mother of our friend and partner, Elizabeth M. Sacksteder, and her late sister, Katherine Sacksteder Bryski. We express our deepest sympathies to Liz and her husband Peter Harrar, their children Anne and John, their niece and nephew Rivkah and Ephraim, and to all other members of their family.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 4, 2019