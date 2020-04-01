Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2020

Judy Miller, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and proud graduate of Mt. Sinai School of Nursing, died peacefully on April 1st at her home in Manhattan. She was 91. Born in a small town in Hungary in 1928, she immigrated to Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania with her mother and three siblings in 1931. There the family sold egg noodles door-to-door, and eventually saved enough to buy and run a general store. In her long and varied career she was a psychiatric nurse, school nurse at Horace Mann school, and head of the volunteer program at Channel 13 in New York. At Horace Mann she was a confidant to students of all ages and her office was a safe harbor to all who needed one. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Gerry, whom she met in Queens, NY in 1951 and married in Switzerland in 1952. Gerry is a retired long-time Creative Director at Young & Rubicam, one of the world's largest and most prestigious ad agencies. Judy is the youngest of four Lenovitz children; Judy's older brother Lou was a US Marine pilot during WWII and later one of only four pilots in the Israeli Air Force during the 1948 War of Independence. Her older sister Lillian was a co-founder of Coach Leather. In addition to her husband Gerry, Judy is survived by her four children – Carol, Bennett, Daniel and Wendy – as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, Baby Nate. Judy was a warm, loving spirit who always saw the best in everyone.

