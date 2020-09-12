JUDITH RUBIN

RUBIN--Judith. Judy Rubin, 77, passed away on September 11 from complications of breast cancer. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry, her daughters Jennifer Rubin and Rachel Cole as well as her grandchildren Harrison, Dylan, and Bear Cole. She leaves behind her brother Daniel Gold (Ann), sister Arna Shaw (Ron Chase), and numerous cousins. A highly- regarded Jewish communal professional, in retirement, Judy helped women in Tanzania achieve self-sufficiency by developing textile and jewelry-making skills. Judy's life and legacy can be defined by the values of integrity, insight, caring, and compassion.





