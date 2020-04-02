STECHER--Judith, Ed.D. June 8, 1926 -- April 1, 2020. This strong and inspirational wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has taken her last breath. With her smile and grit, she deeply touched her family, friends and, for nearly fifty years, thousands of students at the Dalton School, where she developed and taught an influential middle school law- related civics and ethics program, and also at the Ethical Culture School. Predeceased by her loving husband and life partner, Hon. Martin Stecher. Memorial service: TBD. B'Shalom: Jamie (Becky), Michael, Emily (Stephen, Mason, Bailey and Zeke) and Marty; Joseph (Liz), Ryan and Bryn.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2020