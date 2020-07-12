JUDITH SZERLIP

SZERLIP--Judith Wolfe. After a short illness, on July 9, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Jack Szerlip; loving mother of Ann, Bill (Marcia) and Lynn Cleaver; adoring grandmother of Emily Cleaver Lott (Dave, Joey, Cassidy) and Michael Cleaver (Lisa, Jack, Graham); sister of the late Arnold Wolfe (Joan). Judy was active into her 90's and loved playing golf and traveling. She also loved the Berkshires, visiting there for many summers with her husband Jack and later with friends. She was also a great joke-teller, never forgetting the punch-line. She raised her family in Merrick and Roslyn, NY. Judy volunteered as a translator of Braille for many years, typing books into Braille. She also ran an interior design store, Orient East, for many years and sold real estate. Judy resided for over 30 years at Eastpointe in Palm Beach Gardens and most recently at MorseLife in West Palm Beach.





