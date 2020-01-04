Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH WEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEIL--Judith Ellen. On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Judith Ellen Weil died at home just as she wished, surrounded by her husband of 45 years and children. Beloved daughter of Harry and Taube Rotter and sister of Pam Lazarus. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She met her soulmate, Jimmy, in college in Boston and the two married in 1975. Together, they raised their daughter and son in Scarsdale, NY where they lived since 1978. She taught in the alternative school at Eastchester High School for a number of years. She also served as PTA President, performed endless volunteer work in schools and funded scholarships for countless people she met throughout her career. Dedicated to making life better for everyone, Judy accepted every person as they were and welcomed them without caring about their social, economic or religious standing. Judy was an avid reader of The New York Times and loved to relax and collect shells on the beach in Miami. Judy gave everything of herself and was beloved by all. As many people were there to help Judy heal, she, in turn, healed others. Judy is survived by her husband, Jimmy Weil; children Mandy (Seth) Lax and Marc Weil; grandchildren Coco and Leo Lax; sister Pam Lazarus; a niece and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, please perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for a stranger or a friend. If you wish to make a contribution, please make it to White Plains Hospital Foundation in honor of Judy Weil.



