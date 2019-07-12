WINSHIP--Judith Carlson, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband William B. Winship, her son Charles S. Greene, III and his wife Virginia Greene, her grandchildren Spencer and Julia Greene, and her stepson, Caleb Winship. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 3, 1941 and attended Illinois College (B.A.), Hunter College (M.A.) and New York Law School (J.D.). She spent her entire legal career as in-house counsel at Smith Barney (later Citibank). After retirement, she worked as an arbitrator for FINRA. She was a longtime member of The First Presbyterian Church (New York City) where she served as a ruling elder and trustee. She was also a member of The Cosmopolitan Club (NYC) and the NY Auxiliary of the Blue Ridge School in Virginia. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 12 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011, or to a .
Published in The New York Times on July 12, 2019