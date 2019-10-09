JUDSON BERGMAN

Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
60638
(773)-581-9000
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place
Chicago, IL
BERGMAN--Judson, MILLER-BERGMAN-- Mary, ages 62 and 57, of Chicago, October 3, 2019. Funeral Service Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10am, at Fourth Presbyterian Church, Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago, IL. Private burial Saturday, October 12, 2019, White Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Protective Association, 1707 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 www.jpachicago.org To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by Central Chapels, Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 9, 2019
