AARON--Judy. Vice President of Enrollment, Pratt Institute (1951-2020). Pratt Institute is mourning the loss of our great friend and colleague Vice President Judy Aaron, an enthusiastic higher education leader who was one of Pratt's strongest champions and builders for a full quarter of the Institute's prestigious history. The welcoming face of Pratt Institute to prospective students and their families for three decades, Judy Aaron became Vice President for Enrollment in 1991, after having served as Pratt's Dean of Professional Studies beginning in 1987. Judy assumed leadership of Pratt's enrollment operations at a time when the Institute had been experiencing financial difficulties. Over the next quarter century, Judy's personal drive and intuition combined with former President Thomas F. Schutte's vision to increase Pratt's national enrollment and its ranking among the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design. Judy continued to expand enrollment internationally, as well, and worked to attract a more diverse and inclusive student community. The Institute is the grateful beneficiaries of her personal dedication to strengthening and growing the Pratt community, professionalizing its marketing and enrollment systems, leading searches for innovative administrators and faculty, working tirelessly to support chairs and deans, and, most of all, promoting the Institute as a welcoming place for collaboration and creative inspiration. Judy was renowned nationally as a giant in her field. Her energy, perseverance, and deep intelligence about the qualities of the Institute anchored her indefatigable dedication. Her love for Pratt was irresistible and it created a landscape of passion amongst her colleagues and our students. It is no wonder that, with Judy as its front door, Pratt thrived. Additionally, Pratt has established a scholarship fund so that we may collectively encourage the next generations of Pratt students in Judy's name. For more information about the Judy Aaron Tribute Scholarship Fund, please visit: www.pratt.edu/judyaaron
Pratt Institute offers its deepest condolences to Judy's husband, Mitch; her daughter, Ally; her son, Ben; and to her family, friends, colleagues, and all those whom she loved.