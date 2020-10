JUDY REAGAN

Or Copy this URL to Share

REAGAN--Judy A., 62, of Pearl River, NY died on October 20, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. She was Benefits Manager at White & Case, New York. Judy was born in Flushing, NY, attended Baruch College and received an MBA from NYU. Judy is survived by loving family, sisters Jeanne Reagan- Gordon (David Gordon) Patricia Reagan (Andrew Ward), niece Ginger Gordon, nephew James Reagan-Ward and nephew Sean Reagan-Ward (Sara O'Brien). Visiting is Friday, October 23rd from 4:00-7:00pm at Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home, Pearl River, NY.





