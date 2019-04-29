JUDY ROSLEY

Obituary
ROSLEY--Judy, born in Woodmere, NY, passed away peacefully amidst friends and family on Saturday, April 27 at 86. A beautiful fashionista who marched to the beat of her own drum, she leaves behind an army of likeminded loved ones, including her brother Joel, children Jill and Jonathan, grandsons Wyatt and Cooper, and adorers Hal, Nan, Ron, Steve, Doreen, Ruth, and Ellie. Her transformative legacy lives on in her loved ones and she will be dearly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2019
