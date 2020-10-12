1/
JUDY WESTON
WESTON--Judy. The Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers of WNET and NJTV note with deep sorrow the passing of Judy Weston, a wonderful humanitarian, great supporter of the Arts and Education, and a champion of public television. Together with her husband Josh, a WNET and NJTV trustee, Judy helped keep our New York stations strong for the future and helped create an expanded public media network in New Jersey. We send deepest condolences to Josh and the entire Weston family. We will dearly miss Judy, a beloved contributor to our community and a truly great lady. Edgar Wachenheim III Chairman, WNET Scott Kobler Chairman, NJTV Neal Shapiro President and CEO


Published in New York Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
