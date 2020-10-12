WESTON--Judy. The Board and the entire staff of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center mourn the death of Judy Weston, a generous supporter and a dear friend. Her philanthropy to arts organizations including NJPAC, the National Dance Institute, and others, brought the life-enhancing power of the performing arts to countless children. Judy was an exceptionally kind, thoughtful and altruistic woman, whose good works will continue to have an impact for many years to come. We extend our condolences to the entire Weston family. Barry Ostrowsky & Steven Goldman, Board Co-Chairs, NJPAC; John Schreiber, President & CEO, NJPAC; Marcia Wilson Brown, President, Women@NJPAC





