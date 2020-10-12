WESTON--Judy. The Board, staff and children of National Dance Institute (NDI) mourn the passing of beloved Board member, Judy Weston. With a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, Judy was a dream-maker, champion, cheerleader and dear friend. Her life was a powerful example of empathy, generosity, and justice. Judy's remarkable dedication to NDI was only surpassed by her love and devotion to her extraordinary family. We extend our deepest sympathy to Josh, their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Judy's magnificent legacy will live on in every child who dances with NDI. Jacques d'Amboise, Founder & President; Ellen Weinstein, Artistic Director; Traci Lester, Executive Director; Helen Stambler Neuberger, Board Chair





