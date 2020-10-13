1/
JUDY WESTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTON--Judy. The Trustees, volunteers, and entire community of the American Museum of Natural History are deeply saddened by the death of Judy Weston, longtime Trustee, teaching volunteer, benefactor, and beloved friend. Judy was the embodiment of altruism and humanity treating everyone with kindness and respect, never standing on ceremony, and using her energy, compassion, and time to make things better for others, whether on a grand scale through her civic involvements or in small ways, through everyday kindnesses and by spreading joy. She was at once a deeply knowledgeable volunteer and a dedicated Trustee and we shall miss her greatly. Our heartfelt sympathies go to her wonderful husband Josh and the entire Weston family. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved