WESTON--Judy. The Trustees, volunteers, and entire community of the American Museum of Natural History are deeply saddened by the death of Judy Weston, longtime Trustee, teaching volunteer, benefactor, and beloved friend. Judy was the embodiment of altruism and humanity treating everyone with kindness and respect, never standing on ceremony, and using her energy, compassion, and time to make things better for others, whether on a grand scale through her civic involvements or in small ways, through everyday kindnesses and by spreading joy. She was at once a deeply knowledgeable volunteer and a dedicated Trustee and we shall miss her greatly. Our heartfelt sympathies go to her wonderful husband Josh and the entire Weston family. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President





