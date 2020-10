Or Copy this URL to Share

WESTON--Judy. The International Rescue Committee mourns the passing of Judy Weston, a strong supporter and wife of Advisor, Josh Weston. Judy embodied an open-mindedness, friendliness and humanity that never ceased. Her generous spirit transcended generations. On behalf of the Board and staff of the IRC, we extend our deepest sympathies to Josh and the entire Weston family.





