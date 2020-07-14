GOODISON--Jules. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on July 12th of Dr. Jules Goodison, beloved father of our friend and partner, Eric Goodison. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Marlene, on July 5th. We express our deepest sympathies to Eric, his wife Lisa, their children Sara and Harris, Eric's sister Lisa and her husband Roy Faden and their children Danielle and Matthew, and to all other members of the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store