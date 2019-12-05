JULES PEEMOELLER

Guest Book
  • "Mr. Peemoeller was one of the most inspiring teachers I..."
    - Ray Finnila
  • "Jules was a lovely man. Creative, full of energy and..."
    - Shirl McPhillips
Service Information
Joseph G. Duffy
255 Ninth Street
Brooklyn, NY
11215-3905
(718)-499-8700
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Montauk Club
Obituary
Send Flowers

PEEMOELLER--Jules. Jules Adam Peemoeller passed away November 29 at the age of 82 in the presence of his loving daughter. He lived a life of a New Yorker; born and raised in Astoria, living briefly in Manhattan and settling in Park Slope in 1969 with his late wife Carolyn Peemoeller. Mr. Peemoeller was a dedicated and beloved teacher for 38 years at Brooklyn Tech High School, a talented artist, a Big Apple Greeter and New York Tour Guide, a world traveler and a loving grandfather of two. He will be dearly missed. Funeral at St. Boniface, Brooklyn on December 6 at 10am. Memorial at Montauk Club, December 7, 10am-1pm.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brooklyn, NY   (718) 499-8700
funeral home direction icon