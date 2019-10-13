SPODEK--Hon. Jules L. On October 11, age 91. Beloved husband of Horty. Loving father of the Hon. Ellen Spodek, and Susan (Ronald) Glickman. Cherished grandfather of Melanie (Eric), Samuel and Hallie. Proud great-grandfather of Lilah and Levi. A graduate of NYU Law School, he became a judge in 1975 serving with distinction until retiring in 2004. Judge Spodek was admired and respected by his colleagues in the legal community. Services today, 11am at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel, 1283 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019