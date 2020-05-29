CONVERSE--Julia Moore, died peacefully at home in Philadelphia on May 22, 2020. A graduate of Smith College, Julia was curator and director of the Architectural Archives at PennDesign. She was best known for her development of the Louis I. Kahn collection. Julia is survived by her beloved husband, Richard W. Bartholomew of Philadelphia; her loving sons Alexander Converse (Amy) of Seattle, Denis Converse of Tucson, and Andrew Bartholomew (Anna Pitoniak) of New York; grandchildren Mallory and Daniel; and her devoted sisters and sister-in- law, Anne Moore MD (Arnold Lisio MD), Faith Moore, Martha Moore Battles, and Linda Moore as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ambassador John D.J. and Mary Foote Moore and her siblings John and Margaret. We will miss our bright shining star.





