HANSON--Julia Rebecca. Julia was born on June 21, 1923 to two loving and nurturing parents, Maggie and John Simmons, who believed in prayers to guide their way. She had two brothers John and George Simmons, deceased. "Julia what are you going to be when you grow up?" Julia's mantra was "I am going to be a Teacher " and that she did! When Prayers were not answered as asked, it appeared that God made the corrections. To reach her goal she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics at Hunter College, New York City, a Masters' Degree in the teaching of Mathematics at Columbia University, and then took thirty credited courses in various aspects of teaching. In 1959, she married her soul mate, Ellsworth T. Hanson and spent 46 Beautiful years together. Only Death parted them in 2005. Upon retirement she became an income tax practitioner as her business, often performing these services freely. Her mark upon this earth will be that of encouragement rather than criticism, giving rather than receiving, speaking positively rather negatively and Gods love. Her joy was in freely giving. She bids farewell to seven nieces three nephews, one God child and many grand-neices and nephews and a great many friends. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00pm till 4:00pm at the Stanley S Stegura Funeral Home, Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.





