HOLLEMAN--Julia Blythe. (December 1, 1982 - May 31, 2018) Dazzling us with her wit, kindness and sardonic sense of humor, Julia made the world a far less "hellish place" for those lucky enough to have known her. Julia devoted her artistic life to creating inclusive, politically relevant and socially incisive theater, elevating the "quality of our suffering" through her extraordinary writing. A graduate of Yale College and NYU Tisch's Dramatic Writing Program, Julia was brilliant, talented, creative and insightful, qualities sprinkled with a quirky but charming naivete. She was fiercely protective of everyone she loved; passionate about feminism, social justice and shenanigans; an axe thrower, rock climber and world traveler. From all of us, with all our love, always
Published in The New York Times on May 31, 2019