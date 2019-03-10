MOORE--Julia Margaret. February 16, 2019 in Taos, NM. Age 79. Beloved partner of Rebecca, survived by daughters Sibyl, Mollie (Geri), granddaughters Lucy and Julia, Rebecca's daughter Harley, brother Joseph (Karen), sister-in-law Eileen. Art editor. Significant works include Janson's History of Art and Elizabeth Barlow Rogers's Landscape Design: A Cultural and Architectural History. In 2004 Julia moved to Taos where her work increasingly focused on the history and art of the Southwest. That same year she developed cancer. Cared for by Rebecca, Julia lived courageously and calmly, with dignity and humor, dying peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019