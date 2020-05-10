JULIA STEARNS
STEARNS--Julia B. (Judy). (1923-2020), died peacefully at home on April 28 following a stroke. Devoted wife to Malcolm Stearns, Jr. who died in 1998 just weeks shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Proud mother of five daughters Martha Patrick, Sarah Stearns, Anne Pardun, Amanda Merullo, and Jennifer Mottur. Grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of two. Loyal and active supporter of Point O'Woods, Smith College, Boston Red Sox, Planned Parenthood, and Girl Scouts (to name a few), and to friendships that lasted decades. Her long life will be celebrated and she will be missed.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
