BERNSTEIN--Julian, known to many as "Dick," passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 88 years. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dick graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Rider College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in Explosive Ordnance Disposal in Austria and Italy. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Dick began his career in export sales. He became fluent in Spanish and his career took him to many parts of South and Central America and the Caribbean. He loved to travel and visited six continents in his retirement. Dick had recently returned from a long-awaited trip to Australia and New Zealand, which he greatly enjoyed. He loved food and wine and reading books about World War II. Dick met his wife, Dorothy, on New Years Eve 1957/1958. They married in Great Neck in 1959 and moved to Roslyn shortly thereafter, where they raised their two children. After 20+ years on Long Island, Dick and Dorothy moved to Manhattan, where they lived until moving to Boca Raton in 2004. An avid and enthusiastic golfer, he was a member of Boca Woods Country Club, where he was known and loved by many. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Bernstein and Martha Finkenstein, and his sister, Phyllis Dallek. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (nee Stein), daughter Marjorie (Michael), son Robert (Carol), and four grandchildren (Steven, Rachel, Samuel and Natalie). Under the current circumstances, funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020