KITAY--Julian I., MD, an international scholar, scientist and researcher in endocrinology died after a long illness in Cary, North Carolina. A graduate of Princeton University cum laude 1948, he entered military service then went on to Harvard Medical School to graduate 1954 cum laude. While in medical school and funded by the Commonwealth Fund working with Mark Altschule, MD, he published the first pioneering book on the Pineal Gland, 1954. After clinical training at Yale and Columbia Schools of Medicine, he advanced to become Professor of Internal Medicine at University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA. His focus in research was the mechanism of pituitary adrenal function and published more than 100 leading peer reviewed scientific papers and books. In 1978 he moved to Galveston, Texas and the University of Texas School of Medicine as Professor of Internal Medicine and Physiology and Biophysics and held the positions of Vice-President and Senior Associate Dean of Academic and Student Affairs. For his work with student education, he was elected in 1986-1987 as National Chairman for Medical Education of the Association of American Medical Colleges. An accomplished woodworker and fly fisherman. He leaves a son, Steve Kitay, daughter-in-law, Cilla, grandson, Alex and brother, Mike Kitay. Above all he will be deeply missed by his bride of 47 years, his loving wife, Deanna Kitay.





