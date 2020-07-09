1/
JULIAN KRAMER
KRAMER--Julian S. While he refused to fold his hand until he lost consciousness, our family patriarch passed away July 7th at age 100. Devoted husband of 72 years to the late Ruth Tantleff, father of the late Joan Kramer. His father was a baker's union organizer in Newark, where he was raised. He shone on the basketball court, won the English prize at Rutgers, served in World War II, and aspired to write movies but founded Suburban Foods, the leading home meat delivery business in the region. He had a luminous brain and a gift for writing. Not withstanding his wish that his card game be omitted from his obituary, he was arguably the leading gin rummy player of his generation; at age 100, he was competing with top tier players multiple decades younger. He leaves his devoted children, Sari and Orin, beloved grandchildren Sasha, Sophie and Charles, and close extended family. Funeral services will be private.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
