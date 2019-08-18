MORRIS--Julie. For more than three decades, Julie Morris served as one of the most cherished and visionary leaders in the national field of animal welfare. With great sadness, the ASPCA and Julie's family and friends across the country mourn her death on August 3. Julie played a pivotal role in some of the field's most important developments to benefit and improve prospects for shelter animals. She was also an educator, a beloved colleague, and a loyal friend who devoted her life to making the world a better place for vulnerable animals and connecting dedicated people and organizations to make a bigger impact through their alliance. Julie's legacy of active compassion will forever be felt within the animal welfare movement.



