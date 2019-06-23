JULIE RICE

Obituary
RICE--Julie Marie, of New York City, passed away peacefully at home after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Wilmette, IL to Donald and Jane Rice, the youngest of eight children. Julie was caring, funny, smart, successful, loving and most lovable. Her aroura was incredibly bright, and it has faded way too soon. Julie leaves behind her siblings Ellen, Richard, John, Michael and Mark, their spouses, and 13 beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28 at Our Lady of Pompeii in the West Village, NYC. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to NDI. http://nationaldance.org/ support-us/
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019
