JULIE ROHRER (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Hynes Funeral Home
48 Walnut St
Margaretville, NY
12455
(845)-586-3475
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hynes Funeral Home
48 Walnut St
Margaretville, NY 12455
Obituary
ROHRER--Julie Hedges, age 81, beloved wife of Stephen Berg, passed away peacefully on October 28th, 2019 at their home in Andes, NY, after a long illness. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nieces, Ann Egbert, Susan Egbert Gilroy, and Catherine Livingston, and nephews, Robert Barker, Jamie Egbert, John Parsons and Peter Parsons. Funeral Services will be held on November 16 at 11am at the Hynes Funeral Home in Margaretville, NY. Contributions in her memory may be made to Big East Akita Rescue, in Toms River, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019
