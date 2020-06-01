JULIEANN EICHENBERGER
EICHENBERGER--Julie Ann Cohalan. Passed away peacefully at home in Sea Cliff, NY on May 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons Stephen, Joseph, Thomas and John and her grandchildren Sarah, Emily, Sean, Nicole, Lauren, Cara, Katie, Emma and Eva. Her husband Thomas predeceased her in 2004. Daughter to Thomas and Julienne Cohalan, she grew up in Manhattan, attended Dominican Academy and Trinity College and held a lifelong love and passion for New York City and the arts. She will be missed.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
