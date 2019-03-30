Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIENNE CALLAWAY. View Sign

CALLAWAY--Julienne. Julienne Morriss Callaway, Loving Mother, Wife, Friend and Daughter Dies at 53. Julienne Morriss Callaway, a resident of New Canaan, CT and London, England, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 28, 2019. She battled courageously a very deadly form of cancer for the last 16 months. Julienne lived an extraordinary life filled with love, laughter, adventure, family and great friendships. She graduated from the Sacred Heart School in Greenwich, CT and then attended Georgetown University. She later went on to receive an MBA from Columbia University, as well as a CFA during her business career. Julienne married Jack Callaway in 1995 and was his best friend and beloved wife for 24 years. She was the loving, proud mother of James Michael Callaway (21), Emeline Hanna Callaway (20) and Madeleine Judy Callaway (17), who were her greatest joys. Known for her caring and compassion, as well as her wonderful sense of humor, Julienne developed a vast number of deep, long-lasting friendships throughout her years. Julienne taught her children to love new adventures and travel. She visited five continents before the age of 27. She studied in Strasbourg, France. She climbed to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. She made two pilgrimages to Lourdes. During her lifetime she travelled to over 40 countries including Tanzania, Zambia, India, Turkey, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, Iceland, Peru and many others. Julienne lived life to its fullest. Her's was a life well lived and loved.



