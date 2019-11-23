Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIET PATTERSON. View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 PM St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue Send Flowers Obituary

PATTERSON--Juliet Boyd. Julie, 88, died peacefully at home on November 13 after a year-long failed negotiation with cancer. She lived a wonderful life full of excitement, humor, public service, and love. She had a keen eye for the beauty in the arc of a stem, the vibrancy of primary colors, and the verve of Abstract Expressionism. She was deeply humble, always gracious, and saw the humanity in all people. She expressed love through a million small insightful gestures. She treated everyone she encountered with sensitivity, respect, honesty, and kindness. If honesty and kindness came into conflict, she deferred to kindness. Julie was born in New York City, and attended Brearley School, Westover, and Bryn Mawr, graduating in 1952. She is survived by Dr. Russel H. Patterson, Jr., her husband of nearly 64 years, their children Ritchie, Hugo, and Xander, and five granddaughters. Julie was imaginative and curious, a lifelong learner, and an avid reader, especially of The New York Times and The New Yorker. She was our encyclopedia before Google and a crushing, if charitable, adversary in Scrabble and Trivial Pursuits. While devoted to the city, she loved the landscape of Vermont, and beautifully rendered its ferns, grasses and blooms in pencil and watercolor. As a volunteer at the New York Botanical Garden and lover of puns, she created the "Ferns are Ferntastic" bumper sticker. Always attentive to manners, her harshest expletive was "Igglethorp!" A believer that "the unexamined life is not worth living," Julie devoted much of her life to making the world a better and more beautiful place. She was an early recycler. As a volunteer she tutored children in Math and English, and served as Chairman of the Board of School Volunteers, which became Learning Leaders. She was a founder of ArtWorks, which introduces New York public school children to fine arts and the city's museums. As a member of the Board of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), she focused on the needs of new mothers and their infants. Her contributions to the health and welfare of others, particularly the children of New York, were recognized by VNSNY with the Lillian D. Wald Award. Services will be at St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue on November 30 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VNSNY, ArtWorks NYC, or the New York Botanical Garden fern collection.



PATTERSON--Juliet Boyd. Julie, 88, died peacefully at home on November 13 after a year-long failed negotiation with cancer. She lived a wonderful life full of excitement, humor, public service, and love. She had a keen eye for the beauty in the arc of a stem, the vibrancy of primary colors, and the verve of Abstract Expressionism. She was deeply humble, always gracious, and saw the humanity in all people. She expressed love through a million small insightful gestures. She treated everyone she encountered with sensitivity, respect, honesty, and kindness. If honesty and kindness came into conflict, she deferred to kindness. Julie was born in New York City, and attended Brearley School, Westover, and Bryn Mawr, graduating in 1952. She is survived by Dr. Russel H. Patterson, Jr., her husband of nearly 64 years, their children Ritchie, Hugo, and Xander, and five granddaughters. Julie was imaginative and curious, a lifelong learner, and an avid reader, especially of The New York Times and The New Yorker. She was our encyclopedia before Google and a crushing, if charitable, adversary in Scrabble and Trivial Pursuits. While devoted to the city, she loved the landscape of Vermont, and beautifully rendered its ferns, grasses and blooms in pencil and watercolor. As a volunteer at the New York Botanical Garden and lover of puns, she created the "Ferns are Ferntastic" bumper sticker. Always attentive to manners, her harshest expletive was "Igglethorp!" A believer that "the unexamined life is not worth living," Julie devoted much of her life to making the world a better and more beautiful place. She was an early recycler. As a volunteer she tutored children in Math and English, and served as Chairman of the Board of School Volunteers, which became Learning Leaders. She was a founder of ArtWorks, which introduces New York public school children to fine arts and the city's museums. As a member of the Board of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY), she focused on the needs of new mothers and their infants. Her contributions to the health and welfare of others, particularly the children of New York, were recognized by VNSNY with the Lillian D. Wald Award. Services will be at St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue on November 30 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VNSNY, ArtWorks NYC, or the New York Botanical Garden fern collection. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

