AHEARN--Juliette M., on August 29th, 2019. Retired Teacher. Beloved daughter of the late William J. Ahearn and Juliette (nee: Cahill). Dear sister of the late William J. Ahearn, Jr. (Margaret), the late Elizabeth Flaherty (Joseph), the late Thomas C. Ahearn and the late Joseph D. Ahearn. Beloved aunt of the late Joseph W. Flaherty. Aunt-in-law to Renee Flaherty. Grandaunt to Kathleen and Joseph of Aurora, IL. Cherished friend to Sister Helen M. Kearney, CSJ, and Anthony Avasino. Visitation Wednesday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 9:30am at the Church of St. Saviour, Brooklyn. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Down Syndrome Foundation are greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019