GOLDEN--Julius. Julius (Julie) Golden, 94, died peacefully in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania on January 27, 2020. Julie was one of the last of the Greatest Generation, having flown over 30 bombing missions over Nazi Germany on the crew of a B-17 bomber. He is survived by his two sons, Todd Golden and Spencer Golden, three grandchildren, and one great- grandson. Julie was born on June 17, 1925 to Louis and Sadye (Marshak) Golden and raised in Binghamton, NY. Following his service in WWII he earned his B.A. at Yale University through the GI Bill and went on to become a successful copywriter during the Mad Men era of advertising in New York City. He married Rhoda (Becker) Golden in 1950 and raised two boys in Hicksville, Long Island. After the boys were grown, Julie and Rhoda spent 10 wonderful years in Manhattan before relocating to South Florida in 1990. When Rhoda passed in 2014, Julie moved back to the Northeast to be closer to his sons. He will be remembered and missed for his gentle soul, loyal friendships, and devotion as a husband and father.



