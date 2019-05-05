MEDWIN--Julius Martin "Julie," died peacefully at his home in Manhattan, surrounded by his loving family, on May 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 89 years old. Julie was born in New York City. He graduated from City College with a B.S. in mechanical engineering and earned a master's degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University. Julie founded Wilco Finishing which grew to become one of the New York region's leading providers of chrome finishing for retail displays. After retiring, Julie pursued his lifelong passion for sculpting; he created a rich body of work spanning a range of styles from realism to abstraction. His innovative metal, wood and stone creations live on in numerous private collections and are on permanent display at the Seligmann Art Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. Julie's passion for art was matched only by his commitment to lifelong learning. A voracious reader, Julie's quest for deeper mathematical and philosophical understanding was insatiable, as was his appetite for a well- turned phrase or pun. Family and friends all loved Julie and will miss him dearly, including his wife of nearly four decades, Anita Grien-Medwin; his daughters, Kathe and Devorah Medwin; his step-sons, Robert and Jim Grien; his daughters-in-law, Traci Wyse and Lauren Grien; his siblings, Albert and Marilyn Medwin and Mildred Linnetz; 10 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca and Hyman Medwin and his daughter, Elisa Lanes. Julie's wit, wisdom and kindness will live on in the hearts and minds of the many family members and friends whose lives he touched. Funeral services will be held May 5 at 11:15am at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave., NYC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Julie's memory to Compassion & Choices or to a .



