SPENCER--Julius E., on June 14. Born in Cleveland, Ohio. Formerly of Port Washington, NY, Boca Raton, FL, and Delray Beach, FL. Veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of the late Harriet Granoff Spencer; adored father of Karen (Bruce) Brunschwig and Lynn (Joe Downey) Spencer. Devoted grandfather of Felisa Brunschwig, Anya Brunschwig Merli (Dave), Max Rava, and Emma Rava, and great- grandfather of Madison Merli. Son of Isaac Spilkowitz and Sarah Topolsky Spilkowitz. Brother of the late Bertha Stein, the late Ben Spencer, and the late Melvin Spencer. Known for his loyalty, devotion to family, and generosity. Respected and adored by his nieces, nephews, friends, business associates, and all who knew him.
Published in The New York Times on June 17, 2019